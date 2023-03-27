Bode Miller Is Joined By 6 Of His Kids As He Gets Inducted Into Snowboarding Hall Of Fame

“Having a difficult time expressing my feelings about being inducted into the US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame last night. But I keep coming back to honor and gratitude,” Bode Miller posted on Mar. 25, sharing highlights from his induction ceremony. Along with photos and videos of him giving his speech during Saturday’s event, Bode, 45, shared snaps of himself alongside his children – sons Nate, 10, and Nash, 8 – and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, as she held their 4-year-old Easton. In the gallery’s last slide. Bode shared a photo of him with six of his children – Nash, Nate, Easton, 3-year-old twins Asher and Askel, and his 15-month-old daughter, Scarlett Olivia.

Bode wrote that it was a huge “honor” to be “included among some of the greatest names in the sport. People I have looked up to my entire life. Honored to be recognized by an organization that I hold in the highest regard. But at the same time so deeply grateful for all the people that helped bring me to this point. My career would not be possible without my parents, my grandparents, siblings, and of course, my beautiful wife.”

“Beyond my family, I am grateful for the army of people from my community growing up who took my dreams seriously and supported me long before accolades,” he added. “To coaches, sponsors, teammates, mentors, and friends who supported me in my good moments and my bad, I am so grateful, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

Bode shares a son, Samuel, with his ex, Sarah McKenna. He also has a daughter, Neesyn, with ex Chanel Johnson. Bode and Morgan, 35, are proud parents of Scarlett Olivia, Asher, Askel, Nash, and Easton. Sadly, their 19-month-old daughter Emmy passed away in June 2018 after a drowning accident.

“We had Easton, and Morgan was heavily pregnant with him when Emmy passed away. So, you know, we had that sort of immediate distraction that you just couldn’t ignore,” said Bode when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in 2019. ” Morgan really wanted to do right by Easton, and she had to take care of herself, which was, I think, a challenge because any traumatic thing like that you’re just like — you go into like a weird shock, really. You stop eating, and there are all these other things that are really hard to manage.”

“We’re just kind of trying to figure out how to continue. It’s been challenging, obviously, but in terms of the family unit, it couldn’t have gone any better,” he added. ” It’s in a sense where you’re kind of happy that you got forced to deal with things more quickly and like progress forward. Because it, I can see that, you know, we talk to families all the time actually who go through this type of thing, and they just can’t move forward. It’s just brutal.”