Morgan Beck: 5 Things To Know About Bode Miller’s Gorgeous Wife After Tragic Death Of Daughter

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, tragically lost their daughter, Emmy, after a horrific drowning accident on June 10. Here’s everything to know about Morgan in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy.

Morgan Beck and Bode Miller are currently mourning the loss of their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, who passed away after drowning in a neighbor’s pool on June 10. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this time.” Get to know Morgan here:

1. She’s a professional volleyball player. Morgan began playing volleyball as a teenager in San Clemente, California. She went on to play at the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as an outside hitter and middle hitter. She was named to the PAC-10 All-Freshman team during her college career. She then went on to play professional beach volleyball for AVP Pro, AVP Young Guns, and has represented team USA in teh Olympics.

2. She’s been married to Bode for almost six years. Morgan and fellow Olympian, Bode, got married on Oct. 7, 2012. Their first son, Nash, was born in 2015, and Emmy was born in 2016. On Easter 2018, Morgan and Bode announced that they’re expecting their third child together, due in Oct. 2018.

3. She suffered a miscarriage in 2013. Shortly after her wedding to Bode, Morgan miscarried a baby. “It was awful,” Bode admitted, at the time. “Morgan and I hadn’t planned on getting pregnant, but we were excited. In hindsight, now, we can see what an incredible challenge having two babies would have been. I don’t believe in fate — that everything happens for a reason — but Morgan does.

4. She’s a stepmom to Bode’s other two children. Bode has two kids from previous relationships. His daughter, Neesyn Dace, also known as “Dacey,” was born in 2008 after Bode’s brief relationship with her mother, Chanel Johnson. The two remain friends and amicable co-parents. However, his relationship with his son, Samuel Bode Miller McKenna’s, mom, Sara McKenna, is much more volatile. The exes became engaged in a vicious custody war after Samuel’s birth in 2013, and have never even agreed on a name for him — Sara calls him Samuel, while Morgan and Bode call him Nate. They settled the case in 2015.

5. She’s also done some modeling. In addition to her career as a volleyball player, Morgan also works as a model. She has done work for Nike and was named as one of Complex magazine’s 25 Hottest Athletes on the U.S. Olympic Team.