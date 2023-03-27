Becky G’s Fiancé Breaks His Silence After Being Accused Of Cheating: I’m Sorry For ‘Hurting You’

“As an athlete, I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard, recognizing the blessings and privileges in my career,” wrote Sebastian Lletget at the start of the message he posted on Monday (Mar. 27), days after the internet was aflame with rumors that the 30-year-old soccer player cheated on his fiancée, Becky G. “When I reflect on the past seven years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life, without the love and support of Becky by my side.”

“Yet, behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hit from everyone around me,” wrote Sebastian. “I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety, compounded by my own denial, pride, and bad decisions.” Sebastian claimed that over several weeks, “a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot.” He claims that “since this person did not get what they wanted, it has not become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth, and false posts aimed at the love of my life.”

On Mar. 23, an anonymous woman posted on Instagram that she had “all the proof” that Sebastian cheated on Becky G, 26, according to Remzcla. “I can send them to you privately.” Sebastian claimed he “never met” the person who is making the alleged claims. He said that the “past week of chaos and pain” has been a “wake-up call,” the “loudest alarm” of his life. “I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with.

Sebastian said he’s been “half-heartedly practicing therapy” and that he has “deep-rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.”

“To Becky,” wrote Sebastian, “you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Sebastian and Becky have been together since 2016. The two met when she was filming Power Rangers. Her costar, Naomi Scott, is married to footballer Jordan Spence. The love connection was made, and in December 2022, Becky and Sebastian announced their engagement via Instagram.