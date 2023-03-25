Emma Watson Goes Shopping In Leather Mini Skirt After Malibu Lunch: Photos

Emma Watson, 32, looked fashionable during a new outing in Malibu, CA this week. The Harry Potter actress rocked a white top under a tan jacket with gold buttons and a black leather mini skirt. She also wore matching black leather knee-high boots and added sunglasses to her look as her hair was down and parted to the side.

The English beauty appeared to be makeup-free as she made her way around vehicles in a parking lot at one point. She accessorized with a black purse that included gold straps and a light pink and white striped tote bag. She also held her phone as she strolled on by photographers.

Emma’s latest outing comes just a few months after she wowed in an ad for Prada’s Paradoxe perfume. The beauty posed with the pink liquid filled glass bottle, in photos that were shared on Instagram back in Dec., and showed off a much shorter hairstyle. Her fans quickly responded to the eye-catching new snapshots and many called her “beautiful.”

When Emma’s not wowing with shopping outings or in fragrance ads, she’s making headlines for various projects, including her close friend Tom Felton‘s book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which was released in Oct. The gorgeous star wrote the introduction for the release, and admitted her connection with the actor is “one of the purest loves.” She also said they are “soulmates” and grew to be dear friends over time.

“When we first met, I was a moony and probably rather annoying nine-year-old girl who followed him round like a puppy, desperate for his attention,” Emma wrote in the book, per Seventeen. “But, as he has written so eloquently, beautifully, and generously in this book, our friendship didn’t end there. Thank goodness it blossomed and endured.”

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than twenty years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way,” she continued. “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”