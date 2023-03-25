Daniel Radcliffe & GF Erin Darke Go For Casual NYC Stroll In Rare Photos

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, was spotted on a rare outing with his girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, on Friday. The actor and the actress were photographed as they walked side by side in New York City, NY and engaged in conversation while wearing casual outfits. He also carried a bag that indicated they may have been shopping during the outing.

Daniel’s outfit included a dark blue puffer coat, black pants, and black sneakers. He also wore a turquoise, yellow, and gray winter hat. Erin’s outfit included a black and white checkered coat over a black zip-up hoodie, black leggings, and orange suede ankle boots. She also had her hair up and seemed to be makeup-free.

Daniel and Erin’s outing comes as they’ve been dating for more than a decade. The lovebirds first met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 and hit it off right away. The smitten Harry Potter star talked about meeting Erin, in an interview with Peopl2 in 2020, according to Daily Mail.

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he joked, referring to a sex scene the couple has in the film. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

Erin also reportedly told People that she and Daniel bonded over “how much we really love what we do, and there’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career.”

Both Daniel and Erin have led successful acting careers over the years. He’s known for the Harry Potter films as well as recent hit films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. She’s also starred in popular features like Still Alice, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Good Girls Revolt.