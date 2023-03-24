Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether The Cast Of ‘Friends’ Will Ever Do Another Reunion

Jennifer Aniston says there won’t be another Friends reunion. She dubbed the 2021 HBO Max special — which saw her, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on camera for the first time together in nearly two decades — their “swan song.” The actress, 54, went on to explain: “I don’t think so. I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know,” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

She still promised that the original cast would be “family forever” regardless, and even confessed to still watching the former NBC hit series — which ran from 1994 to 2004 — “every once in a while.” She went on to say that, “everybody stays in touch. We’ll never shake each other. Family forever!”

The HBO Max special came 17 years after the series finale in 2004, which marked the end of one of the most successful TV comedies of all time. During the special, the cast reflected on some of their most memorable times together — also engaging in some trivia to determine who remembered storylines and episodes best. For additional nostalgia, it was taped on the Warner Bros. lot, with the original sets resurrected for the cast and fans alike.

After filming the reunion, Jennifer admitted to Gayle King that returning to the original sets was emotional for not just her, but her former co-stars. “We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there [since the series finale],” she said in May 2021 on o SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House. “And that time was a very specific time, when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. It almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled. And there’s good in that, and then there’s heartbreak in that,” she explained.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” went on. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney, we got tears out of.”