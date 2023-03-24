Dua Lipa Rocks Multiple Bikinis Like ‘Living On Island Time’ On vacation: Photos

Dua Lipa soaked up the sun as she looked gorgeous in various bikinis, including a cute Hello Kitty two piece.

March 24, 2023 6:21PM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - English singer Dua Lipa is spotted showing off her stunning bikini body in pink bikini while enjoying summer holiday with boyfriend Paul Klein in Capri. Dua and her boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off of each other while the pair enjoyed their day of swimming and soaking up the sun. Pictured: Dua Lipa and Paul Klein BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Dua Lipa, 27, is unwinding on her vacation. The British-born singer looked gorgeous as she wore multiple bikinis in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, March 24, declaring that she’s “living on island time.” In the first photo, Dua held onto a piece of watermelon as she wore a red and white Hello Kitty two piece, throwing her dark hair up in a bun with sunglasses on top. She appeared to be sitting on her hotel room balcony facing a green, grassy lawn with the ocean behind her.

In the next, she was straight island chic in an orange crochet bottom and darker orange bottom. She added a matching vest over top with beading, along with a large hoop earring (also in orange). Dua also sported two large gold rings on both hands, finishing the loop with a green and orange strappy sandal with brown details.

In a third look, the “Levitating” singer showed off her tree climbing skills in a baby blue ruched two piece with a string top.

She also wore some other cool looks, including an orange crochet pant with a hot pink crop top as she laid on the ground with a black leather tote.

Dua Lipa poses on vacation. (MEGA)

Thousands of people doubled-tapped the photo to share love, including showing support in the comments. “Island time looks good on you!” one wrote. “is it a vacation before something existing?” another teased, suggesting maybe she could be recording a highly anticipated new album. “My girl…you are absolutely glowing and looking so amazing,” a third penned on the sexy images.

Dua has previously opened up about staying in shape, revealing that while she eats healthy she still indulges every now and then — but doesn’t eat after 6 p.m. “I’m never one to stop myself from having treats — I do love naughty treats — but I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut, it usually puts me in a food coma,” she said on her At Your Service podcast last year.

