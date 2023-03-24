Dua Lipa Rocks Multiple Bikinis Like ‘Living On Island Time’ On vacation: Photos

Dua Lipa, 27, is unwinding on her vacation. The British-born singer looked gorgeous as she wore multiple bikinis in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, March 24, declaring that she’s “living on island time.” In the first photo, Dua held onto a piece of watermelon as she wore a red and white Hello Kitty two piece, throwing her dark hair up in a bun with sunglasses on top. She appeared to be sitting on her hotel room balcony facing a green, grassy lawn with the ocean behind her.

In the next, she was straight island chic in an orange crochet bottom and darker orange bottom. She added a matching vest over top with beading, along with a large hoop earring (also in orange). Dua also sported two large gold rings on both hands, finishing the loop with a green and orange strappy sandal with brown details.

In a third look, the “Levitating” singer showed off her tree climbing skills in a baby blue ruched two piece with a string top.

She also wore some other cool looks, including an orange crochet pant with a hot pink crop top as she laid on the ground with a black leather tote.

Thousands of people doubled-tapped the photo to share love, including showing support in the comments. “Island time looks good on you!” one wrote. “is it a vacation before something existing?” another teased, suggesting maybe she could be recording a highly anticipated new album. “My girl…you are absolutely glowing and looking so amazing,” a third penned on the sexy images.

Dua has previously opened up about staying in shape, revealing that while she eats healthy she still indulges every now and then — but doesn’t eat after 6 p.m. “I’m never one to stop myself from having treats — I do love naughty treats — but I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut, it usually puts me in a food coma,” she said on her At Your Service podcast last year.