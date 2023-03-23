Rege-Jean Page Goes Shirtless Under His Suit At ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ UK Premiere: Photos

Regé-Jean Page is shirtless on a red carpet (yes, you read that right). The break-out Bridgerton star, 34, was suave in a black suit as he walked the red carpet at the U.K. premiere for his new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Thursday, March 23. The twist? He opted to lose a button up dress shirt underneath the blazer, giving his legions of fans at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square (and, well, the internet) the a glimpse at his toned torso.

He accessorized with a simple silver pin on the shiny satin lapels of the one button blazer, along with a 90s inspired silver chain. The British-born actor tied the ensemble together with a pair of chic loafers as he posed for a series of solo photos. His co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant were also spotted at the glamorous event.

Regé-Jean became an over night sex symbol after playing the role of the handsome Duke in Shonda Rhimes‘ late 2020 series Bridgerton, which was based on a Regency era of fictional novels by Julia Quinn. In the novel, the Duke falls in love with Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne Bridgerton and the pair share a series of very heated scenes. While they certainly looked sexy on screen Regé-Jean recently admitted that both he and Phoebe had “horrendous” coffee breath the entire time.

“That’s what no one knows about Bridgerton: Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through,” he hilarious said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting his latest flick. “We made a pact early on. It’s one of the things you do, you approach your other actor and go, ‘Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?'”

It turns out the scent wasn’t a big deal for either, who are both java lovers. “We both are like, ‘I actually really like coffee so I don’t mind,'” he then added. “So, we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show.”