Jane Fonda Gifts Drew Barrymore A Vibrator On Her Talk Show: Watch

Jane Fonda gave the gift that keeps on giving to her pal Drew Barrymore on Thursday. The iconic actress, 85, made a guest appearance on Drew’s eponymous talk show to chat about her new film Moving On and ended up presented a vibrator to the host! It all started when Drew asked Jane, who was seated next to her costar Lily Tomlin, about how she unwinds. “Is it true that there also might be an adult toy involved?” Drew asked, and we were off to the races!

“Oh, there is,” Lily hilariously chimed in with her inimitable wit, adding, “Am I sitting on it?” Jane, quite composed, responded to Drew, “There’s my bed, there’s my dresser, and in the top dresser drawer, you would freak out if you saw what’s in there.” Drew was not turned off, however, and instead wanted the 411! “What is in there!?” Drew shouted. After a few more quips, Jane finally presented Drew with a box and said, “‘Specially for you, I have an adult toy.” Watch Drew’s hilarious response HERE!

Of course, as fans know, a vibrator gift from Jane Fonda should come as no surprise, as the icon is an open book when it comes to sex! “Women, I think, tend to get better [at sex] because they lose their fear of saying what they need,” Jane told Andy Cohen in July 2022. She continued, “We waste way too much time not wanting to say: ‘Wait a minute, hold it, hold it, no, no, no. Slow down, and a little to the left.’ We don’t want to do that. But when we get older, it’s like: ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'”

Even though she is comfortable talking about sex, it sounds like Jane, who has been married three times, is fine without a “sexual relationship” in her life! “I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” she maintained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.”