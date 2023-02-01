Jane Fonda’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Jane Fonda is best known as an actress.

She is currently not married.

She has been married three times in the past.

Jane just promoted her new film 80 For Brady.

Jane Fonda, 85, is known as a successful and talented actress, but she’s also led quite an eventful love life. The beauty has been married three times to three men, including Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner as of 2023, with the first marriage starting in 1965 and the last marriage ending in 2001. She was also romantically involved with her most recent long-term partner, music producer Richard Perry from 2009 until 2017.

Find out more about Jane’s three ex-husbands and their romances with her below.

Roger Vadim

Jane and Roger started their romance in the 1960s, when Roger was highly successful as a screenwriter and director. Some of his most notable work includes And God Created Woman, Barbarella and Pretty Maids All in a Row. Roger was married twice before he and Jane got hitched in 1962, but he was her first husband. The lovebirds welcomed daughter Vanessa Vadim during their marriage in 1968 and eventually went on to split in 1973.

“When I was married to Roger, one day, one of his friends said, ‘God, Jane, you’re just like us,’” Jane recalled when talking to British Vogue about how she felt she fit in with Roger and his crew in 2019. “And I took it as a compliment!”

Roger went on to marry two more times after his marriage to Jane ended and they co-parented Vanessa. He passed away of cancer at the age of 72 in 2000.

Tom Hayden

Jane started her relationship with Tom in the 1970s. He was known as a political and social activist at the time and became an author as well as the director at the Peace and Justice Resource Center. He was married once before he exchanged vows with Jane and became Vanessa’s stepdad in 1973. They welcomed a son, Troy Garity in 1973 and adopted daughter Mary Williams, who was born in 1967.

Jane and Tom’s marriage lasted until 1990 and he went on to marry a third and final time and adopt another son, Liam, before his death at the age of 76 in 2016.

Ted Turner

Jane’s third husband was Ted, who is best known as the founder of the Cable News Network, CNN. They started their romance in the 1990s and were married in 1991. In addition to his work with CNN, Ted also helped put the Atlanta Braves and professional wrestling back in the spotlight and he helped create the United Nations Foundation with a $1 billion donation in 1998.

Although he was married twice before Jane, he hasn’t been married again since he and Jane got divorced in 2001. In addition to being the stepdad of Jane’s three kids, Ted has five children of his own from his other relationships. In 2018, Ted sadly revealed he has been suffering from Lewy body dementia.