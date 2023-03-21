Joe Biden Honors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bruce Springsteen & More At National Medals Of Arts Event

It’s never too late to be honored by President Joe Biden! Which is exactly what Veep alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 62, and singer Bruce Springsteen, 73, received on Tues., two years after the virtual National Medals of Arts ceremony. The 80-year-old U.S. president honored these two, along with others, with the National Medals of Arts awards for their work in the creative arts. A few other A-listers that received the prestigious award included designer Vera Wang, 73, actress Mindy Kaling, 43, and singer Gladys Knight, 78.

Upon introducing Julia to the crowd, Biden jokingly referenced her Veep character, Selena Meyer. “Vice President [Kamala] Harris, Second Gentleman [Douglas Emhoff], former president Selina Meyer, welcome to the White House,” he said, per Deadline. In addition, POTUS added that the White House is a special place. “A sacred place for many reasons, it’s the residence of the First Family, but it is really the people’s house,” he said.

During the ceremony, the Seinfeld alum rocked an elegant little black dress, complete with chic black high-heel pumps. When Biden presented her with the award, she knelt down slightly and appeared astonished. Later, the “Born To Run” hitmaker shook hands with the president upon receiving the medal. Bruce looked dapper in a classic black suit, which he paired with dress shoes and a black tie. “The Boss is here!”, Biden reportedly said at the ceremony, regarding Bruce’s presence. “Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” his joke continued.

Designer and fashion power house, Vera, also looked as stunning as ever! The medal recipient wowed in a floor-length woman’s pantsuit, which was carefully taken in at the waist. She and Biden posed alongside each other and smiled for the cameras during the ceremony. Biden also reportedly joked about seeing his wife, Jill Biden‘s closet and being reminded of Vera every time. “Every time I open the closet I see [you.],” he said, per The Hill. “It’s all those labels – Vera Wang,” he continued. “I could’ve said it a little better than ‘I open the closet and see you all the time.’ I know your dresses always look beautiful on my wife.”

Hours ahead of the event, Julia and Vera both took to their Instagram accounts to share their excitement about the event. “Hanging out in DC. Might just drop by the White House later.. @nehgov,” the 62-year-old actress captioned her photo. Meanwhile, the 73-year-old gushed about spending time with Julia. “JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS. Imagine being honored with someone I so respect and admire. Looking forward to celebrating with you,” she gushed in the snapshot of the two women.