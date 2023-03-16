Aubrey O’Day Sings About Miscarriage On New Song ‘Unborn Love’: ‘Stuck In Disbelief’

Aubrey O’Day, 39, released a new song about her devastating miscarriage on March 16, ten days after she shared the news of her pregnancy loss to the world. Aubrey’s song, titled “Unborn Love,” is an emotional ballad that includes lyrics about Aubrey’s loss. “Stuck in disbelief / I watched my body turn on me/ A real-life nightmare on repeat,” she sings.

Aubrey also mentions being wronged by a former partner in the song. She sings, “Asking myself am I still being punished/ For the sins when I was still young and stupid / How much more do I have to learn before I’m forgiven?”

Before “Unborn Love” was released, Aubrey opened up about her emotional connection to the song on Instagram. “I made this song for my own therapy and for any woman in the world who has ever suffered a miscarriage,” she wrote in an IG post. “We are all connected through our experience. I will also release a video for the song made up of DM’s women sent me wanting to empower our tribe and share their stories. I really hope this can bring me, you, US.. more healing.”

Aubrey also said, “I hold myself accountable on this song, but also felt I needed to be honest about going through these months of being pregnant and the grief of my miscarriage without a present partner. I truly believe that things don’t happen to you, they happen for you. If you are getting closer to your vision that is usually when you feel the most uncomfortable.. so ultimately I just let the universe lead me on this one.”

Aubrey announced she had a miscarriage, nearly two months after she first revealed that she was pregnant, in an interview with E! News on March 6. “I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” the Danity Kane singer said. “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle.” Aubrey also invited people that have also been through a miscarriage to reach out to her on Instagram so that she can “be your sounding board and someone you can confide in.”