Kate Hudson Dazzles In Silver Sequin Off-The-Shoulder Gown At The Oscars

Kate Hudson slayed the 2023 Oscars red carpet on March 12 when she wore a dazzling sequin gown. The 43-year-old sparkled at the award show in this fitted sequin dress that had an incredibly low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Kate’s off-the-shoulder gown featured ruffled sleeves with sheer white tulle details while the shoulder straps were made from thin sheer sequins/ As for her glam, Kate had her blonde hair down in voluminous waves while swept to the side.

Kate has been wearing a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the 2023 Producers Guild Awards when she rocked a skintight, pink sequin Armani Privé gown. The strapless dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the slinky silhouette highlighted her toned frame. She accessorized her look with gorgeous Rahaminov Diamonds, Effy, and Neil Lane jewels and had her blonde hair down and slicked back on the sides while parted in the middle.

Another one of our favorite looks was at a Stella McCartney x Adidas event at the Henson Recording Studios in LA on Feb. 2, when she put her toned abs on display in a plunging silver bedazzled fringe bralette with a bright blue skirt suit.

For the event, Kate rocked a Stella McCartney Spring 2023 ensemble featuring a baggy blue blazer that was left completely unbuttoned, revealing her bralette underneath. The crystal fringe bra was completely sheer and had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the look with a matching high-waisted, super-short skirt and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a subtle blue smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.