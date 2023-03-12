Ana de Armas Slays In Skintight Bedazzled Gown With Ruffled Train At The Oscars: Photos

Ana de Armas stole the show at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, when she wore a low-cut silver gown covered in intricate beading. The 34-year-old showed off her fabulous figure in the sleeveless Louis Vuitton mermaid long gown.

Ana’s dress featured a scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a tight bustier bodice cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the skirt was fitted and from the knees down were layers of sparkly ruffled petals. She accessorized with diamond bangles and gorgeous glam.

Ana has been slaying her red carpet outfits lately and just recently she attended the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, when she wore a gorgeous black sheer lace dress. Ana’s metallic floral gown had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and super skinny straps with black velvet bows on either side. She topped her look off with a curly ponytail, a sultry smokey eye, and a bright red matte lip.

Ana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party, just two days before, when she wore a stunning black velvet Schiaparelli Spring 2023 ensemble.

She rocked a black crop top with exaggerated padded shoulders and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and tied in a knot below her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display and she styled it with a pair of matching, high-waisted black velvet trousers with gold buttons down the sides. As for her accessories, she topped her look off with Anita Ko jewels and peep-toe pumps.