Charlize Theron Stuns In High Slit Dress Revealing Black Lacy Bra & Stockings On Oscars Weekend: Photos

Charlize Theron slayed in her eye-popping ensemble as the Academy Award winner showed Hollywood how it's done on Oscars weekend.

March 11, 2023 1:57PM EST
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Charlize Theron can’t help but steal the spotlight when she shows up to a Hollywood event. Such was the case on Friday, March 10, when the South African beauty left an Oscar weekend dinner in Los Angeles looking like a billion bucks. Rocking a barely-there ensemble featuring an exposed black bra and fishnet stockings, the former model, 47, proved she hasn’t left her cover girl experience far behind!

Charlize Theron rocked an incredible outfit in LA on March 10, 2023. (BACKGRID)

The stunning Oscar winner also looked like she stepped off the runway a week earlier when she attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival in the tony seaside town of southern California. As she graced the stage to give a speech, the Mad Max: Fury Road star stole the spotlight in a fabulous fringe ensemble!

Charlize dared to impress in a sparkling, rainbow color mini dress. With a black turtleneck top underneath, she rocked the unique number with aplomb. Her hip hairdo was slicked back and styled new wave, proving she still has that model edge.

When she’s not attending to her Hollywood duties, Charlize is focused on her family. Recently, she paid tribute to her mother Gerda on her birthday with an Instagram photo album and surprised fans by including a rare snap of her two daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10.  In her caption, the star gushed about mom. “I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome [it] is to stand in her sunlight,” Charlize wrote. “She TRULY is life.”

Charlie Theron was a knockout at a 2023 Oscar weekend party. (BACKGRID)

Always a doting mother herself, Charlize opened up about the decision to adopt her two children — which Gerda had a hand in — during an interview with Chelsea Handler for Elle. “When I first filed [for adoption], my mom showed me a letter I’d written when I was little; I asked if we could go to the orphanage. In South Africa, orphanages were everywhere, and I wanted a brother or sister. I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.”

“Adoption is a very personal thing, she continued. “I know people whom I love dearly who don’t feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that. But for me—and I can’t be the only person out there—I never saw a difference in raising an adopted child versus my own biological child. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something.”

