Charlize Theron Is ‘Reborn’ For Dior — Strips Down To A Kanye West Song: Watch

A star is re-born! Charlize Theron looks like a golden goddess in this new video for a brand new Dior fragrance. Watch the sexy mini-movie below!

In a sensual new ad, Charlize Theron, 43, stars, lounging in a Turkish bath, surrounded by beautiful women. The new video, directed by Romain Gavras, is an ode to the power and strength of women. Their leader is the gorgeous and fearless Charlize, who leads them while catwalking to Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights.” She’s giving models a run for their money with that strut! This new ad showcases the brand new J’adore fragrance, J’adore Absolu. Along with the new scent, there is a new bottle design, reminiscent of a women’s body.

The new fragrance will be sold as an eau de parfum for $110 on Dior’s website. Francois Demachy, Dior’s perfumer and creator, said, “J’adore Absolu is of course an ode to expressive floral Absolutes that require precision handling. You can’t work on them all in the same way — you need to create nuance and dialogue. In this composition, I wanted the full intensity of Jasmine to shine through. It is animal, fruity and brimming with sunshine. When swathed in the honeyed notes of Oranger and Rose, it takes on more nectar-like, lush accents.”

He continued, “In the morning, the Jasmine has sharper, almost blackcurrant notes. When it is picked, it gives its all, delivering indolic strength. In the damp, cooler evening air, when it opens once again, it provides extraordinary sensations. The harvest over, the Jasmine lets go, growing richer and even more sensual, releasing fruity apricot notes. I wanted to embody the full beauty of these many facets.”