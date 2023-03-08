Zaya Wade, 15, Celebrates 1st Fashion Show At After-Party In Paris: Photos

Zaya Wade has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and not only did she make her runway debut, but she also attended an after-party on March 7. The 15-year-old attended the Miu Miu after-party when she wore a high-waisted mini skirt with a tiny crop top and blazer.

For the event, Zaya rocked a tiny gray V-neck crop top with a silk trim around the neck and styled it with a high-waisted white denim mini skirt. Zaya’s skirt laced up the sides and was super short, showing off her legs. On top of her outfit, she wore a matching, oversized gray Miu Miu blazer and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a tiny white leather purse, and chunky black leather loafers.

Meanwhile, earlier that evening, Zaya walked the runway at the Miu Miu show when she wore a dark green knit ensemble featuring a chunky high-neck sweater with a matching A-line pencil skirt that fell to just above the knees. On top of the look, she wore a matching boxy, oversized blazer and topped her look off with a brown leather clutch, brown leather heels, and no makeup or accessories.

Before the show, Zaya’s dad, Dwyane Wade, posted a photo of him, Zaya, and his wife, Gabrielle Union. The former NBA player posted a photo with the caption, “Just an icon living. Zaya’s @MIUMIUofficial debut,” with a bunch of clapping hands emojis. In the photo, Zaya wore a long gray knit maxi skirt with a matching crop top and a huge black leather oversized coat on top. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a pair of black and white sneakers.

As for Gabrielle, she wore a fitted black collared midi dress with black leather thong sandals and Dwyane wore black pleated trousers with a white button-down shirt, a black tied, and a black leather jacket on top.