Zaya Wade, 15, Celebrates 1st Fashion Show At After-Party In Paris: Photos

Zaya Wade celebrated walking in her first fashion show when she attended an after-party during Paris Fashion Week.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 8, 2023 11:05AM EST
zaya wade
View gallery
Maisie Williams arriving at Dior show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on February 28, 2023.PFW Dior Outside Arrivals JR, Paris, France - 28 Feb 2023
Zaya Wade arriving at the Miu Miu dinner and after-party at the Gigi avenue Montaigne restaurant. Pictured: Zaya Wade Ref: SPL5528223 070323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Noah Cyrus at the Avellano show during Fashion Week in Paris, France on March 7, 2023. PFW Avellano Front Row, Paris, France - 07 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

Zaya Wade has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and not only did she make her runway debut, but she also attended an after-party on March 7. The 15-year-old attended the Miu Miu after-party when she wore a high-waisted mini skirt with a tiny crop top and blazer.

zaya wade
Zaya Wade wore a gray blazer, crop top & mini skirt to the Miu Miu after-party. (Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews)

For the event, Zaya rocked a tiny gray V-neck crop top with a silk trim around the neck and styled it with a high-waisted white denim mini skirt. Zaya’s skirt laced up the sides and was super short, showing off her legs. On top of her outfit, she wore a matching, oversized gray Miu Miu blazer and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a tiny white leather purse, and chunky black leather loafers.

Meanwhile, earlier that evening, Zaya walked the runway at the Miu Miu show when she wore a dark green knit ensemble featuring a chunky high-neck sweater with a matching A-line pencil skirt that fell to just above the knees. On top of the look, she wore a matching boxy, oversized blazer and topped her look off with a brown leather clutch, brown leather heels, and no makeup or accessories.

zaya wade
Zaya Wade looked fabulous at a Paris Fashion Week after-party on March 7. (Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews)

Before the show, Zaya’s dad, Dwyane Wade, posted a photo of him, Zaya, and his wife, Gabrielle Union. The former NBA player posted a photo with the caption, “Just an icon living. Zaya’s @MIUMIUofficial debut,” with a bunch of clapping hands emojis. In the photo, Zaya wore a long gray knit maxi skirt with a matching crop top and a huge black leather oversized coat on top. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a pair of black and white sneakers.

As for Gabrielle, she wore a fitted black collared midi dress with black leather thong sandals and Dwyane wore black pleated trousers with a white button-down shirt, a black tied, and a black leather jacket on top.

More From Our Partners

ad