Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter Zaya, 15, Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week & Dad Is So Proud

The former NBA star's stunned as she walked for the Miu Miu fashion show with her dad cheering her for the start of her modeling career.

March 7, 2023
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade is such a proud dad. His daughter Zaya made her runway debut as part of Paris Fashion Week in the Miu Miu show on Tuesday, March 7. The 15-year-old’s dad shared congratulations with her and showed his support with a sweet message for her on social media. The former NBA player, 41, shared a photo with his daughter and his wife Gabrielle Union50, with his congratulations.

Zaya was seen strutting down the runway in a brown outfit with a jacket, matching dress, and high heels. She also carried a brown leather bag with her. After the show, a video, which you can see here, of Dwayne hugging his daughter, showing how proud he is of her was released, and it’s clear he’s such a loving father.

After the show, the former NBA player shared a family photo on Twitter. after the debut. In the shot, Zaya wore an oversized leather jacket over a long gray dress. Dwyane rocked a leather jacket over a suit, while his wife also wore a tight black dress. “Just an icon living,” he wrote about his daughter.

Zaya and Dwyane smile together at red carpet event. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Zaya is Dwyane’s second child. He’s a father of four. He shares Zaya and his older son Zaire, 21, with his ex Siohvaughn Funches. He also has another son Xavier, 9, with his ex Aja Metoyer. His youngest child is his daughter Kaavia, 4, with his wife Gabrielle Union.

Zaya came out as transgender back in 2020, and Dwyane has been incredibly supportive of her and ever since. The young model filed paperwork to legally change her name and gender in August 2022. The basketball star has been outspoken about how the family continues to support his daughter since she came out. “She’s leading us along this journey,” he said in a 2020 Good Morning America interview. “We’re about protecting her heart, protecting her joy, and to do that, we have to support them. For Zaya, it was important that she understood her family has her back and just from the world.”

