Christie Brinkley, 69, Proudly Shows Off Grey Hair For Winter Photo Shoot On The Beach

At 69 years old, Christie Brinkley is looking better than ever, but she acknowledged the aging process in an Instagram post on March 5. Christie posted a series of photos of herself spending a winter day on the beach, bundled up in jeans and a cozy cardigan. In the pics, she had a huge smile on her face, but pointed out that grey hair was starting to peek through her blonde locks. Although she looked like she was embracing the natural look, she did admit that she wasn’t sure she was ready to go fully grey just yet.

“Grey sky! Gray hair!” Christie captioned the post. “The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs…to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the gray wave itself! The verdict is still out! Happy Sunday!:

The very next day, Christine posted another series of photos on her Instagram, where she appeared to be back to her regular blonde locks. Her hair looked freshly colored in the snaps, which featured her posing next to some blooming flowers. She also showed off blonder locks at a March 5 event with Paulina Porizkova. The ladies gathered to speak about aging while promoting Paulina’s upcoming book, No Filter: The Good, The Bad & The Beautiful.

Christie’s longtime friend Paulina has been very open about embracing aging and often posts natural, filter-free photos of herself without makeup. And, yes, she isn’t afraid to show off her grey locks, either! “Aging is the privilege of life,” Paulina wrote in a February Instagram post. “You can fight it or accept it. But there is a third choice. Embrace it. Embracing it means both acceptance and battle. Accepting there are inevitable changes on the inside and the outside. Both are valuable. As your inner power grows, your wrinkles reflect the time you’ve spent getting more powerful. Fighting is better spent not on the denial of age, but rather putting it to work. Fight to keep your body healthy.”