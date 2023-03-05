Gabrielle Union Stuns In Purple Sequin Blazer Dress With Dwyane Wade: Photos

Gabrielle Union, 50, and her husband Dwayne Wade, 41, looked as fashionable as could be when they attended the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. The actress wowed in a purple and black sequin blazer dress with black and silver platform heels as the former professional basketball player rocked a gray and black pinstripe blazer over a white turtleneck top, gray pants, and black shoes. They both posed on the carpet of the event and smiled as Gabrielle’s long hair was down and she accessorized with a necklace.

Gabrielle and Dwyane were joined by many other stars, including Gabrielle’s co-star Jeremy Pope, at the award show. The former was also nominated for a Best Supporting Performance award for her role in The Inspection. The lovebirds appeared to be having a great time as they held hands in front of cameras before the festivities began.

Before Gabrielle and Dwyane attended the award show, she took to Instagram to show off photos of them getting ready. One snapshot showed them posing in front of a bookcase as the doting hubby had his arm around his wife. “Letting the spirit use me tonight! #IndieSpiritAwards,” Gabrielle captioned the post.

The Independent Spirit Awards come a week after Gabrielle and Dwyane showed up to the NAACP Image Awards, where they were honored with the President’s Award for their support of the LGBTQ community. They gave a passionate speech, which can be seen below, that mentioned their daughter Zaya, 15, who publicly came out as transgender in 2020 and was granted a legal name change and gender change on Feb. 24.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s powerful full speeches at the #NAACPImageAwards “Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/8ZzvR2dWfR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 26, 2023

“We stand up here today as two people who have worked tirelessly to have resources and access,” Dwyane told the crowd while accepting the award. “As two people willing to use our microphones for what we believe and what other families are going through. I’m intentional when I use my platform. I recognize what I have been given, and it is my job to uplift the voices of others and share my access and resources.”

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right,” he continued, referencing his daughter. “I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

When Gabrielle’s not attending career-related events with Dwyane, she’s working no films. She recently revealed she’s working on a Bring It On sequel, 23 years after the original film’s release. “We’ve been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers],” Gabrielle, who starred as Kirsten Dunst‘s character’s rival, Isis, in the original, told ET on January 20. “We are working on it.”

A few months prior to the confirmation, Gabrielle took to Twitter to hint at the sequel by replying to a fan who posted about the movie’s 22nd anniversary. “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn,” she wrote. Other fans took notice right away and shared their excitement in various energetic responses that proved they couldn’t wait to see the upcoming film.