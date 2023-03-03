’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jeymi Freaks Over Kris Buying A Knife

Jeymi and Kris continue to learn more about each other in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Kris wants to buy a knife but not just a simple pocketknife. Jeymi realizes that Kris wants to buy a knife that can “kill a cow.”

Kris stresses that Jeymi doesn’t have to worry. “I’m very comfortable with them, and I knew how to use them safely,” Kris says. When Kris wields the knife in the store, Jeymi admits that it makes her “nervous.”

Kris says this is nothing unusual for her. She got a big knife when she turned 8 years old. “Great! I got a Barbie!” Jeymi says. Kris replies, “These things are what we have to learn about each other. We were raised completely different.” You can say that again.

Jeymi negotiates with Kris about the knife. “If you want that one for the house, we can have it. Not in the room, but we can take it,” Jeymi tells Kris, who agrees to Jeymi’s demand. Kris even promises to put the knife in a case to make Jeymi happy.

This is all a lot for Jeymi to take in at the moment. Before Kris came over, Jeymi found out about the “strange things” that were happening with Kris like her narcolepsy and car crashes.

“And now, two days after meeting her, she has night terrors, she wants to carry weapons and she needs a very complicated surgery. And I have a lot of feelings at this moment that I don’t even know what to think,” Jeymi admits.

Kris has dropped everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi. Before coming to Colombia, Kris had never met Jeymi in person. Their wedding is planned just days after Kris gets to Colombia, but they’re already facing complications. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.