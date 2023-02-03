’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jen Reveals Rishi’s Family Doesn’t Know They’re Engaged

Jen sits down with her family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to talk about the Rishi situation. “I want you guys to know that I do love you a lot and, like, me leaving it’s not like something that I take lightly or that I’m running away,” Jen says. “He can’t live in the U.S. Rishi’s like the main support for his brother, his younger cousin, and his mom.”

Jen is asked what Rishi’s mom thinks of her. That’s when things get a tad awkward. “I didn’t bring this up earlier because with COVID and stuff… I didn’t know when this was going to happen or how. It’s one of the reasons that I think he has not done this, but there’s something that I haven’t told you guys. I just have to say it. His family doesn’t know about our engagement,” Jen admits.

Her family is stunned, to say the least. Jen adds that Rishi’s only introduced her as a “friend.” Rishi has told his family that he didn’t want an arranged marriage. Jen explains that a love marriage with someone who isn’t Indian is “two different things.”

Jen believes that the engagement will be a “shocker” for Rishi’s family. “In India, it’s a huge deal for you to have a love marriage, not an arranged marriage. It’s not something easily understood. Thankfully, Rishi’s family has agreed to let him choose his own wife, and I hope that they will accept me,” Jen says. Only time will tell!

In a previous episode, Jen revealed that Rishi proposed “out of the blue” after just one month of dating. Jen met the 32-year-old personal trainer and model when she was on a solo trip to India. When she started falling for Rishi, she just knew he was “the one” for her. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.