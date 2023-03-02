Sound Engineer At Travis Scott’s Club Gig Speaks From Hospital & Claims Rapper Messed Up His Neck

The sound engineer that Travis Scott allegedly punched gave his first interview after an incident at a New York City club, where the engineer, identified only as Mark, claimed that the Astroworld rapper “attacked” him. The rapper’s representatives have denied wrongdoing, calling the incident a “misunderstanding.” Mark detailed what had happened at the Nebula nightclub in an interview from his hospital bed with Fox 5 on Wednesday, March 1.

As he sat in his hospital bed, Mark explained the extent of his injuries. He said that he was having some trouble turning his head and was feeling some pain. “Obviously, my neck is f***** up. My arm is tingly. I have pins and needles going down it,” he said.

Besides explaining his issues with his neck, Mark detailed what had allegedly happened between him and Travis at the club. He said that the volume during the rapper’s set, during an appearance with Don Toliver, was too high, causing it to distort. “I was trying to tell him to lower [the volume] so it sounded good for the performance, but he just stuck his middle finger in my face. So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me,” he said.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives and lawyers for Travis Scott and the nightclub multiple times for comment.

It was reported that Travis had caused approximately $12,000 worth of damage to equipment at the club, according to TMZ. After the first reports of the incident, a representative for the rapper called it a “misunderstanding” in a statement to DailyMail. “There have been discussions with the venue who confirmed this was a simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes,” they said. “The show was great and never missed a beat. This has the earmarks of a cash grab but will be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable.” A source close to the rapper told the outlet that he and his team were “working with law enforcement to resolve and get to the truth.”