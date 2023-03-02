Lionel Messi Threatened By Gunmen After His Family’s Grocery Store Gets Shot Up, Police Reveal

The gunmen left a terrifying written message for Lionel Messi in Argentina after an early-morning attack, but their motive remains unknown.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 2, 2023 4:48PM EST
View gallery
Lionel Messi, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their kids attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony held at Theatre Du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France.Ballon d'Or Arrivals - Paris - 29 Nov 2021
Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13670815jt)Lionel Messi of Argentina poses for a photo with his wife and childrenArgentina v France, FIFA World Cup 2022, Final, Football, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar - 18 Dec 2022
Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock (13670813db)Ciro, youngest son of Lionel Messi of Argentina, gives his father a kiss as he lifts the FIFA Golden Ball award following the trophy liftArgentina v France, FIFA World Cup 2022, Final, Football, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar - 18 Dec 2022
Image Credit: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi was threatened by gunmen who opened fire at a supermarket owned by his wife
Antonela Roccuzzo‘s family in Argentina. The terrifying attack took place at the Unico supermarket located in the city of Rosario, which is the third largest urban-hub in the country, on Thursday, March 2. The note, written on cardboard, was confirmed by police, and read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you,” per AP News.

The gunmen fired at least a dozen bullets and arrived on motorcycles. It’s unclear why Messi or his in-laws were targeted directly, however, this is the first time that the family has received this kind of attack. The city’s mayor Pablo Javkin has also gotten involved: per reports, the mayor addressed police over on-going drug-related violence in the city which is 190 miles away from Buenos Aires. The investigation is continuing as police will continue to review security camera video.

Lionel Messi is seen during a World Cup match. The soccer legend helped lead the team to Argentina’s first win in 36 years, cementing his status as the greatest of all time. (CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Lionel himself or his in-laws have yet to give any public commentary on the incident.

The soccer star — who is considered the greatest of all time — has been in the news a fair amount lately, particularly since winning Argentina’s first World Cup after 36 years in Qatar in Dec. 2022. The South American native plays for Paris Saint-Germain, where he also lives the majority of time.

Celia Arena, who is a justice minister for Santa Fe, also spoke out after the incident. “The aim is to deliberately cause terror in the population and discourage those of us who are fighting against criminal violence, knowing that it will be an event of global significance,” Arena said via social media on March 2.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad