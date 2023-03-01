Dixie D’Amelio Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover At Paris Fashion Week: Before & After Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Dixie D’Amelio, it is that she can pull off just about any hairstyle and she proved that at the Saint Laurent Autumn Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. The 21-year-old debuted new platinum blonde hair that was down and short in a shaggy hairstyle and she styled it with a sexy, all-black outfit.

For the show, Dixie had her new short blonde hair down and tousled with the front of her hair covering her forehead with shaggy bangs. She styled her new look with a tight black high-neck crop top and a completely see-through skirt. Dixie’s high-waisted blackmidi skirt was completely sheer and showed off her black underwear beneath. On top of her outfit, she rocked a fitted black satin trench coat and topped her look off with skinny black sunglasses and a pair of strappy black leather heels.

Just a few days before she rocked new blonde hair, Dixie was at Milan Fashion Week where she had short, jet-black hair. She attended the GCDS Fall Winter 2023 show on Feb. 23, when her black hair was slicked back and parted to the side with a little curl left out on her forehead. She styled her hairstyle with a skintight, sleeveless black velvet jumpsuit.

Dixie’s tight black catsuit highlighted her toned frame and she accessorized with over-the-knee black latex pointed-toe heeled boots and diamond stud earrings. Meanwhile, in between shows, Dixie posted photos of herself to Instagram with extremely long black hair, captioning the slideshow, “my hair grows fast !!” In the photos, Dixie was in Paris when she wore high-waisted baggy jeans with a tight white cropped tank top and an oversized gray peacoat.

Dixie’s hair was so long in the photos, it ended well below her waist. Her long locks were down and straight and she accessorized with a fuzzy black bucket hat.