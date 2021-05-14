Dixie D’Amelio Drops Scathing ‘F***BOY’ & Teases ‘Real Life Events’ Inspire Her New Music

Dixie D’Amelio continues to crush the music game, this time with her new heartbreak jam, ‘F***BOY.’ Plus, the singer spoke to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what’s inspiring her new music!

It’s another Friday, which means we’ve got another sure-to-be hit from Dixie D’Amelio. The former BMX star (did you know that?!) dropped her scathing new single, “F***BOY” after the teaser amassed more than 150M views on TikTok and growing. Along with the song, Dixie gifted fans with a music video directed by Alana O’Herlihy (director of the “Prisoner” video with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa), that features appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg, Hannah Stocking, Nikita Dragun, Madi Monroe, Anna Shumate, Markell Washington, Lauren Kettering, The Mian Twins, Indiana Massara, Devyn Winkler, Sabrina Quesada and Maddy Crum.

The song details Dixie’s struggle to let go of a guy who is clearly not right for her and happens to have a wandering eye. The “F***BOY” music video further highlights the importance of going through the motions to reclaim your power and distract yourself from the heartbreak with your friends by your side. After fiercely ending things with her “f***boy” who literally put her in a closet when another girl came over, Dixie is seen donning a sparkling cowboy hat among her friends at the infamous influencer-frequented LA restaurant, Saddle Ranch.

In speaking to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about her new brand Social Tourist, with sister, Charli, Dixie also dished on what we can expect from her upcoming music drops. “I have been in the studio a lot and I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with everyone!” she teased, adding, “Real life events that happen to me is what draws me into a song. If I can relate to a song I gravitate towards cutting that one over others.”

The D’Amelio matriarch, Heidi D’Amelio, also mimicked Dixie’s sentiments, and revealed that her daughter has been writing her own music, which will be released in the future, as a way of the releasing the stresses of everyday life. “I knew it would be therapeutic for her,” Heidi told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I don’t think she wanted to hear that. She was nervous, she’s 19. She’s getting better at figuring out who she is, and just processing this life, and the comments, and all of that. So, a lot of times, it’s easier for her to just be like, ‘I’m gonna put all those emotions over there and I don’t want to think about it.’ But, the writing made them all come in and she had to process those feelings.”

Heidi continued, “As a mom, to see your kid really taking in things that are emotional for her and using that to create something, that’s all I’ve ever hoped for and worked for. You have to deal with your junk, and that is part of it. And Dixie is very fortunate that she can put it out there and I think other people will relate to it. I’m so excited. It’s scary, but she’s getting comfortable.”

We can’t wait to hear more of what Dixie has in store! Stream “F***BOY’ now!