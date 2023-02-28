Maisie Williams Stuns In Strapless Mini Dress & Strappy Heels At Dior Fashion Show: Photos



Maisie Williams always makes a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. The 25-year-old wore a strapless black corset mini dress with knee-high gladiator heels and gorgeous glam.

Maisie’s mini dress featured a boned strapless corset bodice that was cinched in around her tiny waist with a thick belt. The bottom half of the dress featured a poofy pleated skirt and she accessorized with knee-high black, patent leather gladiator heels. As for her glam, Maisie had her black hair slicked back tightly into a bun with the front of her hair curled at the top. A super dark and sultry smokey eye and a dark red, almost black lip tied her look together.

The Dior show was jam-packed with celebrities including Charlize Theron, who looked stunning in a sleeveless white fringe dress. The slinky maxi dress was completely sheer while the bodice was covered in thick fringe. The bottom half of the dress featured a sheer skirt with a hip-high slit and she styled the frock with a long black peacoat, chunky black combat boots, and gorgeous natural glam.

Also in attendance was Alexandra Daddario, who wore a three-quarter sleeve black button-down peasant top with a tight black lace corset top over it. She styled the tops with a high-waisted, ruched black pleated maxi skirt, patent leather black heels, and a bright red glossy lip.

Gal Gadot was also front row at the show looking fabulous in a completely sheer black lace dress. The long-sleeve maxi featured a see-through lace bodice that revealed her tiny black triangle bra beneath and the skirt was covered in tiers of fringe with sheer cutouts in between. Black leather cowboy boots and neutral glam completed her stylish look.