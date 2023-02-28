Kevin Hart Admits He Has ‘No Idea’ Why He’s Trending As Memes Go Viral: ‘Funny As Hell’

Kevin Hart began trending on Twitter throughout the day on Feb. 27 after fans realized that he makes the perfect meme. Users began making up their own memes of Kevin, using his various, distinct facial expressions in different photos to do so. As fans continued to realize the potential Kevin’s face had in making hilarious memes, more and more posts began popping up, and the Internet went wild over it.

This is so fucking true…I have no idea what’s going on 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/c605TKilDg — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Kevin himself also commented about the situation, and admitted that he was confused as to why everyone was talking about him. Kevin re-posted another user’s message, which featured a GIF of him looking confused and had the caption, “Kevin Hart trying to understand why he’s trending.” Kevin shared the tweet, along with his own message, which said, “This is so f****** true. I have no idea what’s going on.” He didn’t seem bothered, though, as he completed his tweet with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Kevin also took to Instagram to share a series of the memes that he found most hilarious. “Can somebody tell me why I am trending,” he wrote. “I got endless memes being sent to my d*** phone from a bunch of my dumba** friends. WTF is going on???? Gotta admit that they are funny as hell though.”

Twitter users came up with their own funny captions to go with photos of Kevin Hart for their memes. After a few hours of the memes going viral, more of the tweets seemed to be from users who were admittedly just trying to come up with their own ideas to continue the trend. Kevin remained the top trending topic on Twitter into the morning of Feb. 28, as users continued to talk about the hilarious new meme trend.