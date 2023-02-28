Aubrey Plaza’s Viral SAG Awards Reaction Explained By ‘White Lotus’ Co-Star: She Was Being Witty’

Arguably, Aubrey Plaza could make a cup of coffee and go viral, considering how much the Internet loves her, but the 38-year-old Parks and Rec alum caught the attention of everyone during the Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday (Feb. 26). While fans were wondering why Aubrey looked so annoyed on the stage after White Lotus won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, her co-star, Jon Gries, told Page Six that her reaction was a lot of smoke but no fire. Jon, 65, said that he saw Aubrey was “being blocked by about 15 people,” so he told her to “look to the front.”

Who tf is his ah0le at SAG awards who told Aubrey Plaza to cover her underboob which was how her dress was supposed to be. Men really need to stay out of women’s business. pic.twitter.com/iSd2PsUNoQ — Lynx 💛 (@LustrousLynx) February 27, 2023

“You might want to fix that first,” Jon said to Aubrey, referring to the underboob peeking out of the Michael Kors dress she wore to the event. Aubrey adjusted her dress and listened as F. Murray Abraham spoke. While some fans online thought Aubrey was furious, especially when she mouthed “Jesus Christ” afterward, Gries told Page Six that she was “just being funny” in her trademark way. “I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing,” he explained. “That’s her humor — she has that dry, deadpan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

Jon told Page Six that he also texted Aubrey the day after the SAG Awards to check on her since the exchange went viral. He was worried that it turned into a “creepy moment,” but Aubrey wasn’t phased by it. “You weren’t really upset?” he wrote, to which she replied, “No! Not at all!” Jon said she joked that he had “saved” her from a wardrobe malfunction.

Aubrey was having a blast at the SAGs. In a series of photos shared by Page Six, Aubrey made a funny face while next to Cara Delevingne, put her hands in the air while posing backstage with Jenna Ortega, and photobombed her former Parks And Rec castmates, Amy Poehler and Adam Scott.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

There was also a comedic exchange between Aubrey and Jenny Ortega, 20, when they presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. “I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Aubrey said in her best April Ludgate voice. “I know. We have nothing in common,” said Jenna, channeling Wednesday Addams. “We should find the people who did this,” said Aubrey. “And curse their families and watch as –” said Jenna, before Aubrey joined in – “misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“Okay, I see it now,” said Plaza.