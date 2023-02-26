Aubrey Plaza Is A Golden Goddess In Sexy Cutout Dress At SAG Awards

Aubrey Plaza made quite a statement with her sexy look at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26. The White Lotus star hit the red carpet in a shimmering ensemble. The dress had a halter neckline and a giant midsection cutout underneath her chest. Aubrey’s open-toed shoes were visible underneath the gown, which had a thigh-high slit to show some more skin.

The actress competed her award show look with her hair parted to the side and style in big curls. She wore bronze eye shadow to match her dress and kept the rest of her glam look neutral to let the dress do all the talking! Before heading into the awards ceremony, Aubrey posed for a series of photos on the red carpet to show off her look.

Aubrey is nominated at the SAG Awards for her work in The White Lotus. The cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the show. Aubrey’s co-star, Jennifer Coolidge, is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The White Lotus got both fan and critical appraise for its second season, which aired in 2022. Earlier this year, the show was recognized at the Golden Globe Awards, where it won for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Its expected that the show will also score some nominations at the Emmy Awards later this year.

Coming up, Aubrey has a new film called Megalopolis due out in 2024. She is also starring in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is based on the Marvel character Agatha Harkness. Aubrey has been confirmed as a cast member alongside the series’ star, Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise her role as Agatha after starting off on Wandavision. The show does not have a release date yet.