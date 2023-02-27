Suki Waterhouse Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes For ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Photocall: Photos

Suki Waterhouse arrived in fabulous 70s style for a photocall for her upcoming mini-series Daisy Jones And The Six at New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday, February 27. The actress, 31, sported some denim short-shorts and a fur coat as she posed for photos ahead of the Amazon Prime series’ premiere.

Suki’s outfit really channeled the 70s vibe that Daisy Jones And The Six was inspired by. Besides the daisy dukes and fur coat, she also rocked a black blazer and a beige button-down shirt, as well as black tights and matching high heels. When she was out on the observation deck, she put on a pair of large sunglasses, reminiscent of a classic rockstar look.

In the show, which was based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, Suki plays Karen Sirko, the no-nonsense keyboard player. Riley Keough plays the title character Daisy Jones. The author has said that the book was inspired by the classic rock band Fleetwood Mac, and there is even an album of music (titled Aurora) from the titular band set to be released along with the first episode on March 3, per Pitchfork.

Suki is a perfect choice for the upcoming musical TV series, as a musician herself. She released her debut I Can’t Let Go in May 2022, and she released a follow-up EP Milk Teeth in November.

Besides music and her TV show, Suki has also been dating fellow actor Robert Pattinson since 2018. While the pair have mostly kept their relationship private, she did open up about how happy she is with him in an interview with The Sunday Times back in January. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she said.