Lea Michele Rocks Neon One-Piece Swimsuit To Do Yoga While Paddleboarding: Photos

Lea Michele has been having a fabulous time on vacation and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 36-year-old showed off her impressive yoga moves as she stretched her leg up on a paddleboard while rocking a neon green one-piece swimsuit.

Lea posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Still got it.” In the first photo, Lea stood on top of a paddleboard with one foot high up in the air above her head and her toned leg was the star of the show in the impressive photo. In the next photo, Lea got down on all fours with a huge smile on her face, while the last photo pictured Lea standing on the edge of a pool wearing the spaghetti strap swimsuit. She opted out of any makeup as she threw her dark hair in a bun and topped her look off with oversized sunglasses.

Aside from this look, Lea posted another photo from her vacation when she wore a sexy orange bikini with a see-through cover-up over it. Lea posted a photo of her and her son walking down a path to the beach with the caption, “Family getaway.” In the photo, taken from behind, Lea looked over her shoulder while wearing a burnt orange bikini that featured a strapless bandeau top and matching high-waisted bottoms that were extremely cheeky.

On top of her bikini, Lea wore a white, sheer crochet halterneck cover up that revealed her cheeky behind and she accessorized with a white leather beach bag, white leather sandals, and oversized sunglasses.

While we loved Lea’s sexy swimsuits, right before going on vacation, Lea attended New York Fashion Week when she arrived at the Brandon Maxwell show wearing an off-the-shoulder draped black Brandon Maxwell Pippa Strapless Poplin Mini Dress with a thick black Brandon Maxwell Zipper Leather Belt cinched around her tiny waist. She styled the dress with a pair of fitted black Brandon Maxwell Cropped Stretch-Wool Pants, a Savette Symmetry 26 Bag, pointed-toe black Piferi Ursula Pumps, and Grace Lee Demi Demi Plus 5 Earrings.