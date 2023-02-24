Lea Michele Rocks Bikini & Sheer Cover Up On Vacation With Family During ‘Funny Girl’ Break

Lea Michele looked fabulous when she rocked an orange bikini with a completely sheer cover-up while on vacation with her family.

Image Credit: Jumbopics / MEGA

Lea Michele seemed to be having a fabulous time while taking a vacation from Funny Girl. The 36-year-old spent her break from the Broadway show on a tropical vacation with her family when she wore a sexy orange bikini with a see-through cover-up over it.

Lea posted a photo of her and her son walking down a path to the beach with the caption, “Family getaway.” In the photo, taken from behind, Lea looked over her shoulder while wearing a burnt orange bikini that featured a strapless bandeau top and matching high-waisted bottoms that were extremely cheeky.

On top of her bikini, Lea wore a white, sheer crochet halterneck cover up that revealed her cheeky behind and she accessorized with a white leather beach bag, white leather sandals, and oversized sunglasses.

Lea has been on a roll with her outfits lately and before she went on vacation, she was hitting a ton of events where she looked fabulous. Two of our favorite looks from the star came during New York Fashion Week, just a few days ago. She attended the Brandon Maxwell show when she wore an off-the-shoulder draped black Brandon Maxwell Pippa Strapless Poplin Mini Dress with a thick black Brandon Maxwell Zipper Leather Belt cinched around her tiny waist. She styled the dress with a pair of fitted black Brandon Maxwell Cropped Stretch-Wool Pants, a Savette Symmetry 26 Bag, pointed-toe black Piferi Ursula Pumps, and Grace Lee Demi Demi Plus 5 Earrings.

Another gorgeous look Lea wore to NYFW was at the Michael Kors show when she donned a completely see-through, custom white floral Michael Kors Jumpsuit. The one-piece featured a plunging neckline and flared pants which she styled with an oversized white Michael Kors Collection Boyfriend Blazer, oversized sunglasses, and a white leather Mark Cross Benchley Box Bag.

