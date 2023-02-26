Christina Applegate Is Joined By Her Daughter Sadie, 12, At SAG Awards

Christina Applegate got dressed up for a night out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26. The actress, who is nominated at the awards ceremony, hit the red carpet wearing a velvet blazer dress with a long train. She walked down the carpet with a cane to assist her following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Christina was joined by her 12-year-old daughter, Sadie, at the event.

In 2022, Christina starred in the third and final season of her Netflix show, Dead To Me. Her nomination at the SAG Awards is for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in the series. Her performance as Jen Harding has been nominated in this category two other times at the SAG Awards, but Christina has yet to take home the win. This year, she’s up against Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Christina announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021. Filming for the third season of Dead To Me was postponed following the diagnosis. Christina went on to film the entire third season, but admitted that it was incredibly difficult for her. Ahead of the SAG Awards, she revealed that this was likely her last acting role, due to the toll that the disease has taken on her body. That makes the SAGs the final awards show that Christina will likely attend as an actor.

“It’s kind of a big deal,” Christina admitted to the Los Angeles Times. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set. I don’t have that in met at this moment.” However, that doesn’t mean her career in Hollywood is over. The actress has plans to continue working amidst her health issues by “doing a s*** ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed,” she revealed.

Although Christina wound up successfully filming the final season of Dead To Me, she had a tough time watching it back. “I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” she shared. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications. I didn’t look like myself and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point, I was able to distance myself from my own ego and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was.”