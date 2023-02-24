Charli XCX Rocks Mini Skirt & Crop Top For Performance At WorldPride In Australia: Photos

Charli XCX looked fabulous when she rocked an incredibly plunging crop top with a leather mini skirt for WorldPride in Australia on Feb. 24.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 24, 2023 2:59PM EST
charli xcx
View gallery
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swift is releasing a live concert special on Dec. 20, from her star-studded "1989 World Tour" exclusively on Apple Music, the pop star announced Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
English singer Charli XCX performs during the WorldPride 2023 Opening Concert in Sydney, Australia 24 February 2023. Sydney WorldPride 2023, Australia - 24 Feb 2023
Katy Perry is seen arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live". 16 Feb 2023 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA943907_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Charli XCX, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy and unique outfit. That’s exactly what the 30-year-old did at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert in Australia on Feb. 24, when she wore a black latex crop top with a leather mini skirt.

charli xcx
Charli XCX took the stage at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert in Australia on Feb. 24. (BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

For the concert, Charli took the stage wearing a super low-cut black latex bralette with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She put her toned abs and tiny waist full on display as she paired the top with a mid-rise black leather pleated mini skirt. As for her accessories, she rocked a super fluffy rainbow-striped fur cropped jacket and a pair of knee-high, hot pink leather heeled boots.

Charli loves rocking sexy outfits and aside from this look, she recently wore a tight white cropped T-shirt that read, “Real Winner,” in bold black letters across her chest. She chose to go braless under the top and showed off her abs in a mid-rise, skintight metallic black mini skirt. She styled her outfit with a long yellow fur jacket and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

charli xcx
Charli XCX wore a latex bralette, leather mini skirt, pink boots & a rainbow fur coat at the concert. (BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the singer was her completely see-through Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. She chose to go braless, yet again, and this time her bare breasts were fully visible beneath the sheer, crystal-embellished gown. Under the halterneck dress, she rocked a high-rise, tiny white thong and she accessorized with dazzling Swarovski jewels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she headed to NYFW wearing another number by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, this time, it was a full denim ensemble. She donned a plunging skintight mini dress that put her cleavage on display while the entire bodice was cut out and had lace-up details. The bottom half of the dress featured a pleated skirt that was cut into skits on the front and she topped her look off with a matching denim jacket.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad