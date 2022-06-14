Charli XCX Wears Sexy Checkered Bikini On Vacation In Italy: Photo

Charli XCX
Charli XCX is making the most of her summer! The Crash pop star looked like she was having the time of her life in a series of sexy vacation photos posted to her Instagram on Monday, Jun.

The “OUT OUT” singer started her photo dump — which was tagged from Capri, Italy — with an eye-catching snap of her on the ocean. Looking free as a bird, Charli put her hands behind her head and smiled while showing off her taut tummy in a black and tan checkered bikini by celeb-beloved brand Frankies. Oozing European summer glam, she tied a blue and white sarong around her hips, still revealing her toned thighs, while wearing her dark hair slicked back and sunglasses on.

Another photo later in the set offered a glimpse at the ocean view as the boat made its way through a cave. One more photo showed a stunning view of the lush island from the ocean.

The photos didn’t stop there. Next, Charli revealed a beautiful backyard patio with a mint table under a flowering awning. There was pasta and gelato, of course, along with a video of the “Boys” singer on a car ride through the countryside and a selfie next to a blossoming bush. One more snap showed a friend with a towering stack of pizza boxes and the set finished with a video of some locals enjoying some tunes. Making her caption just as random as the photo assortment, Charli’s caption said, “A local lemon! harry styles! crazy frog! a charli xcx douche! liam’s speech!”, along with a collection of appropriate emojis.

Charli XCX
Charli XCX made the most of her trip to Italy. She boated, sunned, ate pasta and indulged in gelato. (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Charli is never far away from the party. She touched on the significance of celebrations in an interview with StyleCaster in May 2022, saying, “Communal spaces and parties are places where people gather together to play music loud and dance and celebrate. Now more than ever, I think it’s really cool that parties exist. My shows are kind of like parties. They’re gigs, but they’re also kind of for a season. It just feels more euphoric than ever, post-pandemic. So that’s really cool and something that I’m very grateful to have back in my life.”

