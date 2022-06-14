Charli XCX Wears Sexy Checkered Bikini On Vacation In Italy: Photo

Charli XCX is making the most of her summer! The Crash pop star looked like she was having the time of her life in a series of sexy vacation photos posted to her Instagram on Monday, Jun.

The “OUT OUT” singer started her photo dump — which was tagged from Capri, Italy — with an eye-catching snap of her on the ocean. Looking free as a bird, Charli put her hands behind her head and smiled while showing off her taut tummy in a black and tan checkered bikini by celeb-beloved brand Frankies. Oozing European summer glam, she tied a blue and white sarong around her hips, still revealing her toned thighs, while wearing her dark hair slicked back and sunglasses on.

Another photo later in the set offered a glimpse at the ocean view as the boat made its way through a cave. One more photo showed a stunning view of the lush island from the ocean.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Bikini Tops & Skirts: J.Lo & More Wearing the Hot Combo EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, recently separated from husband Marc Anthony after seven years of marriage, wears a patterned bikini top and white skirt as she celebrates her 42nd birthday on a private yacht in Miami. She partied aboard the private yacht "Never Say Never" in Miami, Florida. J. Lo was lounging on the deck before standing up and dancing while her friends cheered her on. . 24 Jul 2011 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA643364_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Jay-Z and wife Beyonce are seen spending a romantic day in the seaside town of Portofino, Italy. The couple are away celebrating Beyonce's 33rd birthday which was September 4th. Pictured: Jay-Z,Shawn Carter,Beyonce,Jay-Z Shawn Carter Beyonce Ref: SPL898804 060814 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights

The photos didn’t stop there. Next, Charli revealed a beautiful backyard patio with a mint table under a flowering awning. There was pasta and gelato, of course, along with a video of the “Boys” singer on a car ride through the countryside and a selfie next to a blossoming bush. One more snap showed a friend with a towering stack of pizza boxes and the set finished with a video of some locals enjoying some tunes. Making her caption just as random as the photo assortment, Charli’s caption said, “A local lemon! harry styles! crazy frog! a charli xcx douche! liam’s speech!”, along with a collection of appropriate emojis.

Charli is never far away from the party. She touched on the significance of celebrations in an interview with StyleCaster in May 2022, saying, “Communal spaces and parties are places where people gather together to play music loud and dance and celebrate. Now more than ever, I think it’s really cool that parties exist. My shows are kind of like parties. They’re gigs, but they’re also kind of for a season. It just feels more euphoric than ever, post-pandemic. So that’s really cool and something that I’m very grateful to have back in my life.”