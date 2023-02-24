Bethenny Frankel Cries As She Struggles With POTS Syndrome: ‘I Am Not Doing That Great’

Bethenny Frankel, 52, opened up about her struggles with POTS Syndrome on TikTok February 23, after acknowledging that her fans noticed her face was “looking different” on her trip to Aspen. In her first video, the Bravo alum admitted that she’s “not doing that great” amidst her ongoing health struggle, which has involved major dehydration. “I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 pounds in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can,” Bethenny said. “That’s why I look f***** up,” she added. “Because I’m a little f***** up.”

In her second video, a makeup-free Bethenny explained that her disorder “has really gotten much worse since COVID.” She described her sickness as a “beast,” saying, “Not every single day. But when it’s a beast, it’s a beast. This is a beast.” She thanked her fans for their “well-wishes” on social media and said that feels supported by them.

But in the next video, Bethenny got emotional as she mentioned how this illness could affect her future with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn. “My real thing is the terror of not being healthy for my daughter. That’s the biggest thing,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star said.

Bethenny continued, “Who cares about the rest of it? I just want to be healthy for her. I want to go on Aspen vacations and take her snowboarding. I want to live a long life, because I had a child later in life. I am absolutely scared, because I don’t like that I do absolutely everything to be completely healthy, and still sometimes this thing is winning. And it’s upsetting.”

@bethennyfrankel I never do this but I don’t want to seem like I always have it under control. I definitely don’t. ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

Despite the health issues, Bethenny’s been making the most out of her trip to Aspen with her daughter. On Feb. 23, the SkinnyGirl founder shared a photo of herself wearing snowboarding gear, seemingly taken by Bryn who she co-parents with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Bethenny called Aspen her “happy place” in her Instagram caption. She also acknowledged her health issues, writing, “The altitude and dehydration are real. I have to do IV’s & take extra precautions to stay healthy. It certainly isn’t as easy as it used to be, but the joy of the ride is as magical as ever.”