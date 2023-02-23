Jennifer Coolidge Sparkles In Bejeweled Dress At ‘We Have A Ghost’ Premiere: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Coolidge, it is that she always steals the show on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the We Have A Ghost movie premiere in LA on Feb. 22. The 61-year-old looked stunning in a sparkly green dress with sheer sequin sleeves and a pair of pumps.

For the event, Jennifer rocked a high-neck green Needle & Thread Alina Sequin Ankle Length dress that had sheer long sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a flowy tulle ruffled skirt. The entire dress was covered in intricate beading and sequins and she accessorized with a pair of dark green velvet pointed-toe pumps, sheer black gloves, and gorgeous glam. Jennifer had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her dazzling look together.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and one look she loves is without a doubt sequins. She recently attended the Golden Globes when she wore a skintight, black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown. The long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress hugged her frame perfectly and had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was ruched at the bodice and flowed into a fitted skirt and she accessorized with Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps and Graziela jewels. Her blonde hair was down in old-Hollywood waves while the top of her hair was super voluminous.

Meanwhile, a few days after that she wore another black Dolce & Gabbana dress, but this time it was a silk satin gown. The plunging V-neckline dress was draped at the bodice and had three-quarter sleeves while her waist was cinched in. She topped her look off with long black gloves embellished with Swarovski crystals, black kate spade new york Bridal Bow sandals, and Graziela earrings.