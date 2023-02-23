John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 22, Looks Statuesque In NYC After Vegas Trip With Dad: Photos

Ella Travolta looked classy and stunning when she was at NBC Studios in New York City on Feb. 22. The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta opted to wear a pair of fitted, high-waisted black pants with a white top and red jacket.

Ella’s high-waisted black pants were tight around her waist and flared from the knees down and she tucked a white turtleneck top into her pants. On top of her outfit, she wore a fitted, long red and green peacoat and topped her look off with a pair of brown leather pointed-toe heeled booties. As for her glam, she had her long black hair down and straight while parted in the middle while a nude matte lip tied her look together.

While Ella looked fabulous, she was just in Las Vegas celebrating her dad’s 69th birthday. John shared a video from the party of his friends and family boarding a private jet for the party where Ella rocked a long-sleeve, high-neck black sequin gown that hugged her figure perfectly and accessorized with strappy black heels. Once they landed in Vegas, Ella changed into a tight black spaghetti strap midi dress with a low-cut neckline.

In the video, John and Ella adorable danced together as he spun her around and twirled her into him. She accessorized her LBD with a pair of peep-toe black heeled mules and had her dark hair down and straight.

Ella is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and aside from these looks, she recently attended the premiere of Runner in the Dominican Republic when she wore a high-neck black dress that was cinched in at the waist, styled with a white leather and gold chain purse.