Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu will be a mom for the second time, and judging by the bump pic she posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 21), it appears that the Fresh Off The Boat alum will pop soon. Days after reports claimed that Constance, 40, and her boyfriend, Ryan Kattner, were expecting, she finally let the cat out of the bag: or, the bump out of the t-shirt, in this case. “Bun in the oven,” she captioned the photo of her belly. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon,” she added, referring to how her parents emigrated from Taiwan and how Ryan, singer of alternative rock band Man Man, is Filipino.

There was talk that Constance’s family was growing after being spotted out on a walk in Los Angeles sporting a baby bump on Tuesday, Feb. 14. During this stroll, she rocked a red and white striped top, loose-fitting black yoga pants, and sneakers. She kept her dark hair straight and down, adding a black baseball cap to her look as she held onto her phone.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress and her musician partner, 43, are also parents to a two-year-old daughter they welcomed in Dec. 2020. Constance, who is notoriously private, never publicly confirmed she was expecting — remaining out of view during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was expecting the first time around.

While she has yet to share her toddler’s name, she has discussed motherhood and her daughter’s tech-savvy ways in past interviews — revealing she “knows how to command Alexa to play a song” to PEOPLE magazine last year. “She’ll take anyone’s hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say ‘Dance!'” she added, also confessing that the last songs she herself danced to were some from her daughter’s playlist.

“Probably to ‘Baby Shark’ or ‘Wheels on the Bus’ because I have a toddler who loves music,” she also said at the time.

Constance, who hails from Richmond, Virginia, also shared that holding her little girl was a moment of “bliss” for her — even in the wee hours of the morning. “Holding my baby when she wakes up at 3 a.m. and being the one to be able to comfort her in the middle of the night [is my moment of bliss]. Even though I’m tired, I know when she’s a teenager, I’m going to miss this,” she also said to PEOPLE magazine.

While Constance has discussed her daughter and partner Ryan here and there, she has not disclosed when she began dating the Man Man lead singer. She did, however, make her first mention of him in 2018 when she confirmed she did, indeed, have a “boyfriend.”