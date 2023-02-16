Jen Shah Debuts New Tattoo Dedicated To Her Family Before Prison Sentence

Jen Shah got a fresh tattoo before starting her prison sentence. The reality star, 49, took to her Instagram Story to reveal the new tattoo on Wednesday, February 15. The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City personality got a piece on her forearm with her husband’s and her sons’ names, done by SLC tattoo artist Vili Ngata. The piece has all three listed in age order: Sharieff Omar Sharieff in a simple black script.

I love Jens new tattoo. Keeping her and her family in my thoughts and prayers as she prepares to start her 6.5 year sentence tomorrow. #JenShah #RHOSLC #RealHousewives pic.twitter.com/qPp1NKYeSi — housewives fanpage (@OnlyHousewives) February 16, 2023

She showed off the new ink along with her younger son Omar, who also got a tattoo of his own, which read “Keiki.” In a short video, he explained that it was his mom’s middle name. In the clip, the mother and son duo showed off their brand-new tattoos, after getting them together. The pair got the tattoo just days before Jen is required to report to a federal facility on Friday, February 17.

The new tattoo comes just over a month after Jen was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison after she was found guilty of wire fraud for a telemarketing scheme. Despite initially pleading not guilty in March 2021, after her arrest, she eventually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides the prison time, Jen will be required “to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution,” according to a press release.

After the sentence was given, Jen’s lawyer Priya Chaudry released a statement, saying that the RHOSLC star regretted the decisions that she made. “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes,” she said.

Since the trial, some of Jen’s RHOSLC co-stars have shared their reactions to the news. After her sentence, Jen also canceled a sitdown interview with Bravo exec Andy Cohen after the sentence came in. She cited the reason as an “unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation.”