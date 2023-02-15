Reese Witherspoon Mourns ‘Legally Blonde’ Co-Star Raquel Welch After Her Heartbreaking Death

Reese Witherspoon is mourning the death of her legendary Legally Blonde co-star Raquel Welch at the age of 82. The Big Little Lies actress, 46, took to Twitter on February 15 to share her thoughts with her 2.9 million followers on the platform. She shared a pic of Raquel in the film, wearing a dramatic black and white hat and matching dress. “So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing,” she captioned the photo. “I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans.” Reese completed the sweet thoughts with emojis of a white dove and a red heart.

News that the 60s sex symbol had passed after a brief illness emerged via TMZ on Wednesday, February 15. In the 2001 hit comedy, Raquel played Mrs. Windham Vandermark, a glamorous bombshell whose ex-husband was mysteriously murdered. Reese, of course, played Elle Woods, the plucky law student who unravels the crime.

Reese wasn’t the only high-profile name mourning the gorgeous actress and model. Another bombshell, Miss Piggy, also took to Twitter with a tribute. “Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with,” the famous Muppet wrote alongside a sexy pic of them on The Muppet Show. “Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel!”

And Christopher Meloni, 61, also posted a brief (and somewhat inexplicable) thought. “Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling,” he wrote via Twitter. Frances Fisher of Titanic fame noted a particular struggle the iconic beauty had endured throughout her career. “Raquel Welch, actor and international icon who fought to be taken seriously, passes at 82 – Los Angeles Times,” she captioned a link to the Los Angeles Times report on her death, also via Twitter. She finished the post with the hashtag #ripRaquelWelch and added that she was, “Sweet, funny & kind.”