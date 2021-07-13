Watch

Reese Witherspoon Rocks Elle Woods’ Sequin Bikini For ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th Anniversary

MGM
Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of herself relaxing on a float in a pool while wearing a pink sequined bikini and white framed sunglasses.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of one of her most popular films with her newest Instagram video and looking incredible while doing it! The actress celebrated her iconic 2001 film Legally Blonde and her memorable character Elle Woods by laying back on a body-length blue float in a pool, in the video, while wearing the sequined pink bikini she wore in the movie. She also had on white framed sunglasses and gave off nostalgic vibes that got fans excited.

The blonde beauty used the caption to start a Legally Blonde trivia conversation that had a large number of followers reacting. “This feels like a good time for some #LegallyBlonde trivia…. fire away! 💕👇🏽,” she wrote before the responses started rolling in.

“Did you have ANY idea how much of a cult classic this film would become?! Or, we’re you like ‘what, like it’s hard?’❤️,” one follower hilariously commented, referring to Elle’s popular phrase in the film. “recreate the iconic elle woods harvard video!” another requested. A third pointed out, “YOU GIVE OFF THE BEST VIBES” and a fourth asked, “did elle woods make you love the color pink or hate it? hahaha 💞💕💝💘💖💗💓”

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde.’ (MGM)

Before Reese posted her awesome bikini video, she shared another Legally Blonde-related post that featured several behind the scenes pics from the comedy. They showed her and her co-stars, including Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, and Victor Garber in action on the set. She also included a sweet caption that proved she’s grateful for being a part of such a brilliant project and appreciates all the fans it’s made over the years.

“Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life. 😆,” her caption read. “But truly… playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I’m so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! 💕 I wonder… what will Elle do next? 📸: thank you @mgmstudios for these rare behind the scenes photos!”