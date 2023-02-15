Pink Reveals She Gained 36 Lbs. From ‘Eating Sourdough’ Bread

Pink, 43, talked about gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic and blamed it on sourdough bread and surgery, in a new interview. The singer revealed she went up 36 lbs. during the break she took in 2020, but she’s now managed to lose it all and get back down to what she was before. She also explained that although breaks may be “good” for her “voice,” they’re not necessarily good for her “body.”

“Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body,” Pink told Variety. “Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

Despite her past physical hardships, the “Glitter in the Air” crooner is ready to go back out on tour later this month and promote her new album Trustfall. “Now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life,” she explained. “And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long.”

In addition to her own health struggles, Pink’s had to cope with some of her husband Carey Hart‘s struggles. The professional motorcyclist took to Instagram to reveal he was suffering from an infection just before the holidays. “Well this sucks 👎. Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body,” he wrote in the Dec. post. “After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out.”

Carey also had to have surgery on his neck just a few weeks before that. He shared photos of himself smiling while in a hospital bed before and after the operation. “Surgery went great!!!!! Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center. Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered,” he wrote.