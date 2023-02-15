Lucy Hale Reveals She’s 1 Year Sober As She Celebrates ‘Self-Love’ On Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine's Day, Lucy Hale shared something with her fans that she'd been keeping private for more than a year: She has been sober since Jan. 2022.

February 15, 2023
Lucy Hale celebrated with herself this Valentine’s Day, and she has a lot to be thankful for. The actress took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to share a photo of a cake with the words “One Year” written across the center. However, the milestone had nothing to do with a relationship that reached an important anniversary. Rather, Lucy explained that she was celebrating one year of sobriety, which was something that the public did not know up until this point.

“Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post,” Lucy wrote. “This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”  Lucy did not specify what led her to decide to go sober.

The comments section of the star’s Instagram post has been flooded with supportive comments from famous friends. Demi Lovato, who has been open about her own sobriety journey, wrote, “I’m so proud of you sis. I love you so much. Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours.”

Lucy’s Pretty Little Liars co-stars also weighed in, with Sasha Pieterse writing, “love you,” with a serious of happy emojis, and Shay Mitchell commenting with a red heart emoji. Troian Bellisario added, “Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. You deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it.” In another comment, Janel Parrish wrote, “You’re incredible.”

Lucy also got love from Ashley Greene, who commented, “That’s amazing. Congratulations. And thank you for sharing,” as well as Lily Collins, who wrote, “Love you and so proud of you.” Lili Reinhart also weighed in, saying, “So amazing, Lucy.” Just eight hours after Lucy’s post went live, she had more than 2,000 comments and thousands of likes.

