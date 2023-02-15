JoJo Siwa Kisses BFF Ezra On Valentine’s Day After Recent Split From GF: Photo

JoJo Siwa didn’t let Valentine’s Day slip away without a kiss! The Dance Moms alum, 19, took to her Instagram to let fans know that she wasn’t exactly alone for the romantic holiday, even though she recently split from her TikTok star girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, 22. In the post, JoJo locked lips with her “bestie westie” Ezra, who had asked the social media darling to be his Valentine over text.

“I didn’t have a valentine until late last night when bestie westie Ezra texted…” JoJo began in her lengthy caption. “Everyone needs someone In their life that they can cry with, laugh with, and be completely themselves around. Besides my family, ez is that person for me. My daily valentine for the rest of our lives.”

She added, “Ez is the most supportive of EVERYTHING I do… except my kiss he rated it a 2/10, but he still asked me to be his valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day from your to [sic] favorite gays!!🌈” Even Paris Hilton appeared to cosign the Instagram post, as she commented with a happy face featuring heart eyes.

While JoJo’s Valentine date appeared to be plutonic, Ezra’s gesture might have been enough for JoJo to forget about her failed romance for a while at least. And it was a bitter breakup to boot! Avery clapped back after JoJo seemingly accused Avery of being a clout chaser and using JoJo to get more clicks on social media. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told E! News. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

Avery and JoJo first confirmed their romance on Sept. 12 with an adorable TikTok video of them kissing at Chuck E. Cheese. “Happiest girl,” the “Boomerang” singer captioned the post. The two then began a very public romance full of trips to Disney World and the Caribbean. The couple later made their red carpet debut at Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill musical on Sept. 15.