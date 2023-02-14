Audrina Patridge Mourns Death Of 15-Year-Old Niece: ‘It Is The Hardest To Say Goodbye’

Audrina Patridge, 37, took to Instagram to announce her 15-year-old niece, Sadie Raine Loza, has died. The Hills star shared a heartbreaking post full of memorable photos of the late teen, who celebrated her birthday last week, along with a loving message. “My heart hurts to even write this,” she began. “My beautiful niece is now in heaven.”

“I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now,” she continued. “We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏”

Once Audrina shared the sad news, family, friends, and followers quickly responded with words of support. “So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family,” Brody Jenner wrote in a comment. Former co-star and friend Kristin Cavallari also responded. “Omgggg this kills me,” she wrote.

“Audrina! I’m so so sorry! ❤️🙏 sending all the love and light to you and your family,” actress Rachel Bilson shared. “Audrina 💔 I am so so sorry. sending love to you and your family. what an unimaginable loss 💔,” actress Christa Allen also shared.

Shortly before Audrina shared the devastating news, Sadie’s mother, Casey Loza, took to her Instagram to post about her daughter’s death. “Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens,” she wrote alongside a close-up photo of Sadie. “Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..’Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.'”

“Transformation is a better word than death,” she added. “Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”

Sadie’s death comes just a week after Casey shared a video of her holding a cake while celebrating turning 15. “i cant believe youre 15. it feels like the years flew by and we still have so many more adventures to go on,” she wrote in the beginning of the caption. A cause of death for Sadie has not been released.