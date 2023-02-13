Jessica Simpson Pees In The Grass During Outdoor Photo Shoot: See Hilarious Pic

Jessica Simpson isn’t afraid to pee in nature — or let the world know. The 42-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram on Feb. 10 with a photo of herself crouching down to go to the bathroom during a photoshoot for her Jessica Simpson Collection. “When you gotta go, you gotta go,” she lightheartedly captioned the photo, in which she was visibly laughing. “Set life #BTS,” she added. The mother of three wore a white top and beige mid-calve boots during her bathroom break, and styled her bleach blonde waves down.

Although Jessica seemed to think her makeshift bathroom was hilarious, not everyone agreed. “I get this is normal…. But taking a photo of it and posting it online….. weird,” one Instagram user commented under the photo. “You don’t have to post everything you do online lady ..” a second added, with dozens of others writing similar notes. A third unamused person wrote, “Why even take a pic? Yes we’ve all been there.”

However, several fans also came to Jessica’s defense. “Your human, thanks for sharing … and ignore the haters,” one person commented. “Dude. These comments do not pass the vibe check,” another supporter slammed. “It’s funny. You can’t see anything. She’s always been goofy. Y’all are just looking for reasons to judge and hate. Get a better hobby.”

The head-turning post followed a stunning image of Jessica posing with her husband of eight years, Eric Johnson. She rocked a pretty black maxi dress that she accessorized with a chunky gold belt and brown cowgirl-style boots from the Jessica Simpson Collection.

The “Forbidden Fruit” singer recently made headlines for sharing a shocking story about her past which involved her being a hookup for someone she did not realize was in a relationship. She recalled the sketchy situation in a short essay for Amazon called Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single that was released on Feb. 1. Near the beginning of the story, she revealed that sparks flew instantly when she and the mystery A-list “movie star” met. “This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes,” she remembered of their first interaction.

They eventually got together after her four-year marriage to Nick Lachey ended, but Jessica sensed something was off when the actor made her sneak in through the back entrance of his hotel and up the fire exit when he was filming a movie. “I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of,” she wrote, explaining why she decided to leave the man’s hotel room without warning him.

After the juicy story was published, a source for Us Weekly claimed that her husband already knew about the affair. “Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest,” the insider added.