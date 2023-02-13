‘Darcey & Stacey’ Exclusive Preview: Aniko Gets Annoyed At Her Mom Before Prom

It’s time to send Aniko off to prom! Darcey rallies around her daughter, along with Stacey, as Aniko experiences this rite of passage in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 13 episode of Darcey & Stacey.

“Seeing Aniko in her prom dress, she looks drop dead gorgeous. She’s grown up to be a beautiful young woman and I’m extremely proud of her,” Darcey says. Aniko looks stunning in a bright orange gown.

Darcey is one proud mama as Aniko takes group photos with her friends. As the teens prepare to leave, Darcey and Stacey help carry Aniko’s dress “like a bride” so it doesn’t get dirty. “Can you stop?” Aniko asks her mom and aunt. They just want to help!

The sisters also recall going to prom during their senior year of high school in 1992. Not surprisingly, Darcey and Stacey went to prom together. The woman who was dating their dad at the time had a son, who ended up taking both Darcey and Stacey to prom. “He had twin dates. He was like the talk of the night,” Darcey says.

Darcey also makes a good point about her and Stacey’s prom date back in the day. “That could have been our stepbrother,” she points out. Well, they certainly dodged an awkward moment there!

The synopsis for the new season of Darcey & Stacey reads: “From marriage to divorce and everything in between, these outrageous twins do everything together. Now, Darcey and Stacey confront the world side by side as they both face exciting transformations in their lives. As a newly single Darcey navigates the Miami dating scene and Stacey and Florian struggle with planning their dream wedding, growing tensions between the sisters threaten both their personal lives and their big business aspirations.” New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air Mondays on TLC and stream the same day on Discovery+.