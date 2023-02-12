Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Brought To Tears By Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem Performance At Super Bowl

Chris Stapleton brought some country to the Super Bowl with his National Anthem performance. The singer brought his signature bluesy voice to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” and he absolutely crushed it. Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs took the field to play, Chris had the entire crowd, including the Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, hanging on his every word of America’s anthem.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Nick was brought to tears by Chris’ incredible rendition of the song and it got very emotional for viewers watching from home as well. Many commented on the touching moment on Twitter, which can be seen below, and called Chris’ performance “outstanding.” Some of the players from both teams were also shown on the big screen as they took in the powerful vocals of the talented singer and the sounds of his guitar.

Nick Sirianni tears coming down his face 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5rB5W5WqXe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 12, 2023

The pregame ceremony also featured performances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, who sang “Life Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface, who crooned “America the Beautiful.” Of course, it’s all leading up to the big game, as well as the Halftime Show performance from the one and only Rihanna. Fans have anxiously been waiting for RiRi to take the stage for months, and everything about her performance has been kept under wraps.

If you didn’t cry with that performance then you aren’t human. #ChrisStapleton — Lorraine Rojas (@raine0302) February 12, 2023

Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem. Wow.

The aliens can go ahead and show themselves. I have fully lived now. Baby making voice. ❤️ @ChrisStapleton — Denise Nickerson (@woodswitch62) February 12, 2023

Just one week before the Super Bowl, Chris was in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards, where he took the stage as part of a tribute to Berry Gordon and Smokey Robinson. He performed “Higher Ground” at the ceremony, and was joined by Stevie Wonder, WanMor and Smokey Robinson onstage. The tribute also featured “The Way You Do The Things You Do” and “The Tears Of A Clown.”

Additionally, Chris was nominated for an award at the show in the Best Country Song category. He’s credited as a songwriter on Willie Nelson’s “I’ll Love You Til The Day I Die,” but the song lost to Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t.” However, at the 2022 show, Chris won all three of his nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Chris hasn’t released a full album since November 2020, so fans are anxiously waiting for his next record. Of course, he has quite a bit going on in his personal life, too, as he and wife, Morgane, are the parents to five children. This performance will have to hold us over for now!